Full road closure & other major roadworks starting in Lytham & the rest of Fylde next week

Published 14th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde, including a road closure.

Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 37 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 15 and Sunday, September 21 we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, September 15 and Sunday, September 21

1. Fylde roadworks

What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Replace 120m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Sept 15-Oct 4

2. Heyhouses Lane, Fylde

What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Replace 570m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Sept 15-Oct 9

3. St Annes Road East, Fylde

What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Replace 130m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Sept 15-Oct 9

4. Beverley Road North, Fylde

What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Replace 140m gas main with associated services and connections|Roadworks scheduled 15/09/2025 - 08/10/2025 (Cadent) When: Sept 15-Oct 9

5. Beverley Road North, Fylde (2)

What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Same Day Transfer - Install 6m column and P4R3 Same location ICP SDT , Remove Old Column, transfer existing lantern (Lancashire County Council) When: Sept 15-Oct 19

6. Moss Side Lane, Fylde

