Welsh superstar Katherine Jenkins will return to Lytham Hall for Proms concert

Katherine Jenkins will make her return to Fylde in the glorious setting of Lytham Hall for a Proms concert on Sunday, August 27.

The Welsh superstar mezzo soprano will headline a Last Night of The Proms picnic proms-style event, presented by Lytham Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor, with all money raised from it donated to the continued restoration of Lytham Hall.

The concert will mark a return to Lytham for Katherine, 43, as back in 2011 she also headlined the orginal Lytham Proms on Lytham Green.

Katherine said: “I'm really looking forward to going back to Lytham. It was a standout memory for me because the crowd was just really epic, and I know it's a beautiful setting.”

Katherine Jenkins at Lytham Proms in 2011

Katherine will be performing a variety of well known musical theatre numbers alongside the orchestra and her set will end with a Last Night of the Proms segment, in which the audience get involved with classics such as Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia.

On the night, she will be joined by West End stars Danny Mac and John Owen-Jones.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to welcome Katherine back to Lytham. Our Last Night of the Proms concert is always an exciting occasion

Lytham Hall general manager Peter Anthony said: “We are absolutely delighted that once again Lytham Festival is bringing another world-renowned artist to our magnificent Lytham Hall.

“The money raised with the two previous Last Night of the Proms concerts has been incredible and is a great boost to support our ongoing projects.”