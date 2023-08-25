News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Police give update on heart surgeon arrested over alleged sexual harassment
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
UPDATED: Murder investigation underway after two-year-old boy dies
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

Welsh superstar Katherine Jenkins will return to Lytham Hall for Proms concert

Katherine Jenkins will make her return to Fylde in the glorious setting of Lytham Hall for a Proms concert on Sunday, August 27.
By Tony Durkin
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST

The Welsh superstar mezzo soprano will headline a Last Night of The Proms picnic proms-style event, presented by Lytham Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor, with all money raised from it donated to the continued restoration of Lytham Hall.

The concert will mark a return to Lytham for Katherine, 43, as back in 2011 she also headlined the orginal Lytham Proms on Lytham Green.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katherine said: “I'm really looking forward to going back to Lytham. It was a standout memory for me because the crowd was just really epic, and I know it's a beautiful setting.”

Katherine Jenkins at Lytham Proms in 2011Katherine Jenkins at Lytham Proms in 2011
Katherine Jenkins at Lytham Proms in 2011
Read More
Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion to stage two festivals over August Bank Holiday

Katherine will be performing a variety of well known musical theatre numbers alongside the orchestra and her set will end with a Last Night of the Proms segment, in which the audience get involved with classics such as Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia.

On the night, she will be joined by West End stars Danny Mac and John Owen-Jones.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to welcome Katherine back to Lytham. Our Last Night of the Proms concert is always an exciting occasion

Hide Ad

Lytham Hall general manager Peter Anthony said: “We are absolutely delighted that once again Lytham Festival is bringing another world-renowned artist to our magnificent Lytham Hall.

“The money raised with the two previous Last Night of the Proms concerts has been incredible and is a great boost to support our ongoing projects.”

Details of remaining tickets at www.lythamfestival.com

Related topics:Lytham HallFylde