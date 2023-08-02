Welsh crooner Mike Greatrex has created an alter ego, Johnny Doe, who speaks in an American drawl from the Deep South and dresses all in black.

With his dark attire and ever-present shades, Johnny Doe is an amalgamation of Mike’s heroes – Johnny Cash, Elvis and Roy Orbison – and comes with an extensive country repertoire featuring all the main songs by famous stars of the genre.

He has also written a number of own songs too.

Mike Greatrex as Johnny Doe, hoping for a residency in Blackpool

Mike has put his savings into the enterprise and has booked into a hotel on Albert Road, intending to stay in Blackpool as long as it takes to book a venue for the summer season.

He says: “I probably know more of these songs than anyone on the planet and I think they will go down well in Blackpool with many of the older holiday makers.

"The big stars have Vegas – and Blackpool is Britain’s answer to Vegas, without doubt.

"People still love those older country songs – the great tunes, the emotion, the stories – but no one out there seems to be singing them any more.

"That’s why I’m here – I know these songs like the back of my hand.”

Mike says he knows so many songs that he could devote entire nights to shows by single artists such as Jim Reeves, Patsy Cline and Jonny Cash or other kinds of singers such as Irish tenor Josef Locke or Rat Pat crooner Dean Martin.

He even looking to develop a Joe Longthorne tribute show and one based on the late Welsh singer David Alexander, whom he rated “better than Tom Jones”.

But his first love is country music and he ran a club in Cardiff devoted to it for many years.

He has also hosted radio programmes across Wales and even featured on a chanel in Memphis when he was over in the States.

Mike’s proudest moment was getting to interview Sam Philipps, the legnadary founder of Sun Records, the Memphis l;eable which launcged Elvis, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbion back in the early to mid 1950s.

It’s exactly 70 years since Elvis walked into Sun Records in Memphis in 1953 and recorded his first song "My Happiness” aged just 18.

Mike, whose main job was in local government before he retired, first tried out the Johhny Doe persona at a country music festival in Porthcawl and the American-style patter and overall performance won him fans.

He says: “If you don’t go for it, you wont get anywhere, so I’m ready for what comes – hopefully people will check me out and offer me a deal.”