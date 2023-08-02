News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool based artist Gillian Brook, aka Gilby Trilby, debut exhibition

Lover of art and creativity….the quirky…. The simple….the beautiful and the strange.
By Gillian BrookContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read

Blackpool based artist, Gillian Brook, aka Gilby Trilby, has always had a passion for art and a longing to be creative, with no formal training she has loved to draw and paint since childhood.

Not until later years, however has she ever thrown her art seriously until being asked to paint a portrait for a colleague whilst working for the NHS. Since then she has been commissioned to paint many portraits by colleagues and friends and it has ignited a flame within.

Gillian is now experimenting with mixed media and loves to use metallic mediums in her latest works. Her style has a flavour of both fine art and abstract, and she loves to capture the expressions in the faces of her subjects, especially the innocence and character with a whimsical quirky twist.

This is the first time that Gillian has exhibited her paintings and you will see a range of various styles and experimentations in this body of work.

If you would like to buy or commission a painting you can contact her through Facebook or Instagram under the name of Gilby Trilby. Exhibition runs from Tuesday, August 1 until September 1