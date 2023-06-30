We went to Turtle Bay Blackpool and discovered the Caribbean-inspired flavours of resort’s newest venue
We were welcomed into the colorful Barbadian eatery by a team of friendly staff, all getting ready for opening weekend.
Friends, family and a select few got to try some of the fabulous food and drink – inside the brand new venue that brings authentic Caribbean vibes to the resort.
The tempting aromas of flame-cooked food wafts from the ‘jerk station’ – where you can see into the kitchen from the open serving area.
Colourful art and music memorabilia
Walls are crammed with fabulous street art murals, colourful typography and reggae music memorabilia.
The tropical blues and greens of the lights give off a casual but chic oceanside vibe, complimented by the cool surf-shack decor.
And each of the booths has a different theme – one is decorated with old speakers, and looks like a music video set.
A soundtrack of reggae and dancehall tunes gets me in the party mood – but it’s quiet enough to have a comfortable conversation over lunch.
Tropical cocktails
A bartender is busy slicing up fresh pineapple, as I approach the bar.
There’s a full range of cocktails to try, many are unique to Turtle Bay and inspired by the Caribbean.
It would be a fun place to go for a few drinks – just to sample something different every time.
Staff were all really pleasant and eager to help too.
2'4'1 cocktails and mocktails every day until 7pm and again from 9:30pm until close!
Fresh fruit and spicy chicken
We sampled the vegan beach bowl – with succulent pulled jackfruit topped with rum BBQ sauce. It’s an appetizing feast of tropical fruits – including mango and melon, all fresh and deliciously ripe and beautifully presented.
I had the jerk chicken breast, with coconut rice & peas. Two steaks of tender, chargrilled chicken with an absolutely delicious rich spicy sauce that went down a treat. And a virgin colada mocktail cooled the palette afterwards.
The verdict
The vibrant, laid-back beachy atmosphere brings something very unique to the resort.
The food was delicious, and the menu filled with exotic choice.
I think this will be popular with both locals and tourists and fills a gap in the market. I can’t wait to go back.