Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Turtle Bay: First look inside Blackpool’s new Caribbean restaurant and cocktail bar

We went for a first look inside the brand new Turtle Bay restaurant in Blackpool.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:39 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 18:49 BST

The colorful Barbadian eatery invited friends, family and a select-few members of the public along to sample some of the food and drink, for a staff training exercise.

Situated in the newly-restored Forshaws Hotel in Talbot Square, Turtle Bay is bringing it’s colourful combo of rum, reggae, and jerk to the seaside – officially opening this Friday (June 30).

Here’s a few pictures of the venue, which is kitted out with colourful artwork and beach-shack decor.

Check back this weekend for our review.

Inside Turtle Bay, Blackpool

Inside Turtle Bay, Blackpool

Inside Turtle Bay, Blackpool Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
Jerk chicken is on the menu - along with plenty of other tantalizing food options

2. wbegnews-turtlebay15-nw.jpg

Jerk chicken is on the menu - along with plenty of other tantalizing food options Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
A selection of dishes on the Turtle Bay menu

A selection of dishes on the Turtle Bay menu

A selection of dishes on the Turtle Bay menu Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
The bar area

The bar area

The bar area Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
Inside Turtle Bay

Inside Turtle Bay

Inside Turtle Bay Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
Seating area at Turtle Bay

Seating area at Turtle Bay

Seating area at Turtle Bay Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
Colourful artwork on the walls, and reggae music imagery

7. wbegnews-turtlebay7-nw.jpg

Colourful artwork on the walls, and reggae music imagery Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
Waiters and bar staff practiced their cocktail-making skills on a select few guests at Turtle Bay in Blackpool on 27 June.

8. wbegnews-turtlebay9-nw.jpg

Waiters and bar staff practiced their cocktail-making skills on a select few guests at Turtle Bay in Blackpool on 27 June. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
