Turtle Bay: First look inside Blackpool’s new Caribbean restaurant and cocktail bar
We went for a first look inside the brand new Turtle Bay restaurant in Blackpool.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:39 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 18:49 BST
The colorful Barbadian eatery invited friends, family and a select-few members of the public along to sample some of the food and drink, for a staff training exercise.
Situated in the newly-restored Forshaws Hotel in Talbot Square, Turtle Bay is bringing it’s colourful combo of rum, reggae, and jerk to the seaside – officially opening this Friday (June 30).
Here’s a few pictures of the venue, which is kitted out with colourful artwork and beach-shack decor.
Check back this weekend for our review.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 2