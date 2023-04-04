News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
12 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
17 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy

Waterloo Women's Choir in Blackpool raises £1,200 for Trinity Hospice

A group of Blackpool and Fylde coast ladies hit the right note for charity – and raised £1,200 for Trinity Hospice.

By Richard Hunt
Published 4th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 08:03 BST
Waterloo Women's Choir staged a charity perfomanceWaterloo Women's Choir staged a charity perfomance
Waterloo Women's Choir staged a charity perfomance

The Waterloo Women’s Choir only formed last year but they are already into their stride and have just given their first charity performance at the Waterloo Music Bar, from which they take their name.

The choir has singers of all abilities but all of its members have a shared love of singing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The choir is led by Vicky Cooper, of Poulton, and meets every Wednesday at the Waterloo, on the corner of Waterloo Road and Central Drive, from 7pm until 9pm.

Read More
12 behind the scenes pictures of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang auditions at Blackpool ...
Most Popular

One of the members is Sarah Fletcher, who sings and also arranges the venue – her husband Ian is the owner of the Waterloo.

She said: “We have people who are of professional standard and others who just like to take part.

Hide Ad

"Singing is really therapeutic and is excellent for people’s mental health.

Hide Ad

“One of our members has been struggling with cancer and it has really helped her as well."

The ladies performed a varied set of songs for their performance, including Hold Back the River (James Bay), One Call Away (Charlie Puth) and Price Tag (Jessie J).

Sarah, 48, from Cleveleys, added: "We are a community of women who want to sing and new members are welcome to join us.”

Hide Ad

The choir will be holding two trial nights, on Wednesdays April 19 and 26, to which potential new members ae welcome to come.

Members pay £15 a month subs.

BlackpoolFylde