Waterloo Women's Choir staged a charity perfomance

The Waterloo Women’s Choir only formed last year but they are already into their stride and have just given their first charity performance at the Waterloo Music Bar, from which they take their name.

The choir has singers of all abilities but all of its members have a shared love of singing.

The choir is led by Vicky Cooper, of Poulton, and meets every Wednesday at the Waterloo, on the corner of Waterloo Road and Central Drive, from 7pm until 9pm.

One of the members is Sarah Fletcher, who sings and also arranges the venue – her husband Ian is the owner of the Waterloo.

She said: “We have people who are of professional standard and others who just like to take part.

"Singing is really therapeutic and is excellent for people’s mental health.

“One of our members has been struggling with cancer and it has really helped her as well."

The ladies performed a varied set of songs for their performance, including Hold Back the River (James Bay), One Call Away (Charlie Puth) and Price Tag (Jessie J).

Sarah, 48, from Cleveleys, added: "We are a community of women who want to sing and new members are welcome to join us.”

The choir will be holding two trial nights, on Wednesdays April 19 and 26, to which potential new members ae welcome to come.