12 behind the scenes pictures of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang auditions at Blackpool Grand Theatre
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is preparing to fly into a Blackpool theatre – and there are two starring roles in the show up for grabs.
The famous flying car will join Truly Scrumptious on an epic adventure at The Grand Theatre Blackpool this summer.
And Ensemble Theatre is giving two talented youngsters the chance to perform in the show as the Potts siblings, Jemima and Jeremy.
The musical theatre company held auditions for the two lead children roles at The Grand on Saturday.
Andy Vitolo, artistic director for Ensemble Theatre, said: “We’re doing the auditions for the big summer show at the Grand which is Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
"It even has a flying car, which is very exciting.
“We’re looking for the two lead kids, Jemima and Jeremy, so it’s great to see local talent being showcased.”
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will run at The Grand Theatre Blackpool from Thursday, August 31 until Sunday, September 3. Visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/chitty-chitty-bang-bang for more details.
Take a look at our behind the scenes pictures from the auditions. .