News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

12 behind the scenes pictures of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang auditions at Blackpool Grand Theatre

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is preparing to fly into a Blackpool theatre – and there are two starring roles in the show up for grabs.

By Julia Bennett
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 14:19 BST

The famous flying car will join Truly Scrumptious on an epic adventure at The Grand Theatre Blackpool this summer.

And Ensemble Theatre is giving two talented youngsters the chance to perform in the show as the Potts siblings, Jemima and Jeremy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The musical theatre company held auditions for the two lead children roles at The Grand on Saturday.

Children audition for roles in Ensemble Theatre's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Grand Theatre. Pictured are Andy Vitolo, Sharon Slate and Rebecca Whitaker.
Children audition for roles in Ensemble Theatre's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Grand Theatre. Pictured are Andy Vitolo, Sharon Slate and Rebecca Whitaker.
Children audition for roles in Ensemble Theatre's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Grand Theatre. Pictured are Andy Vitolo, Sharon Slate and Rebecca Whitaker.
Most Popular

Andy Vitolo, artistic director for Ensemble Theatre, said: “We’re doing the auditions for the big summer show at the Grand which is Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

"It even has a flying car, which is very exciting.

Hide Ad

“We’re looking for the two lead kids, Jemima and Jeremy, so it’s great to see local talent being showcased.”

Hide Ad

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will run at The Grand Theatre Blackpool from Thursday, August 31 until Sunday, September 3. Visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/chitty-chitty-bang-bang for more details.

Pictured is Andy Vitolo, artistic director of Ensemble Theatre
Pictured is Andy Vitolo, artistic director of Ensemble Theatre
Pictured is Andy Vitolo, artistic director of Ensemble Theatre

Take a look at our behind the scenes pictures from the auditions. .

Hide Ad
A long queue formed outside the theatre as youngsters prepared to show off their talents
A long queue formed outside the theatre as youngsters prepared to show off their talents
A long queue formed outside the theatre as youngsters prepared to show off their talents
Children got the chance to audition for the parts of Jeremy and Jemima Potts
Children got the chance to audition for the parts of Jeremy and Jemima Potts
Children got the chance to audition for the parts of Jeremy and Jemima Potts
Hide Ad
Children audition for roles in Ensemble Theatre's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Grand Theatre
Children audition for roles in Ensemble Theatre's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Grand Theatre
Children audition for roles in Ensemble Theatre's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Grand Theatre
Youngsters take to the stage at The Grand Theatre
Youngsters take to the stage at The Grand Theatre
Youngsters take to the stage at The Grand Theatre
Hide Ad
Rebecca Whitaker, who will play Truly Scrumptious in the show, said: “I know it can be very scary so what we’re trying to do is make it as relaxed as possible; make sure the kids have fun and enjoy themselves."
Rebecca Whitaker, who will play Truly Scrumptious in the show, said: “I know it can be very scary so what we’re trying to do is make it as relaxed as possible; make sure the kids have fun and enjoy themselves."
Rebecca Whitaker, who will play Truly Scrumptious in the show, said: “I know it can be very scary so what we’re trying to do is make it as relaxed as possible; make sure the kids have fun and enjoy themselves."
A beautiful setting
A beautiful setting
A beautiful setting
Treading the boards
Treading the boards
Treading the boards
Hide Ad
Preparing for audition time
Preparing for audition time
Preparing for audition time
Hide Ad
Auditions were open to children aged seven to 11
Auditions were open to children aged seven to 11
Auditions were open to children aged seven to 11
BlackpoolThe Grand