The famous flying car will join Truly Scrumptious on an epic adventure at The Grand Theatre Blackpool this summer.

And Ensemble Theatre is giving two talented youngsters the chance to perform in the show as the Potts siblings, Jemima and Jeremy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical theatre company held auditions for the two lead children roles at The Grand on Saturday.

Children audition for roles in Ensemble Theatre's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Grand Theatre. Pictured are Andy Vitolo, Sharon Slate and Rebecca Whitaker.

Andy Vitolo, artistic director for Ensemble Theatre, said: “We’re doing the auditions for the big summer show at the Grand which is Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

"It even has a flying car, which is very exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking for the two lead kids, Jemima and Jeremy, so it’s great to see local talent being showcased.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will run at The Grand Theatre Blackpool from Thursday, August 31 until Sunday, September 3. Visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/chitty-chitty-bang-bang for more details.

Pictured is Andy Vitolo, artistic director of Ensemble Theatre

Take a look at our behind the scenes pictures from the auditions. .

Advertisement Hide Ad

A long queue formed outside the theatre as youngsters prepared to show off their talents

Children got the chance to audition for the parts of Jeremy and Jemima Potts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children audition for roles in Ensemble Theatre's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Grand Theatre

Youngsters take to the stage at The Grand Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Whitaker, who will play Truly Scrumptious in the show, said: “I know it can be very scary so what we’re trying to do is make it as relaxed as possible; make sure the kids have fun and enjoy themselves."

A beautiful setting

Treading the boards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparing for audition time

Advertisement Hide Ad