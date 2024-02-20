News you can trust since 1873
Watch video: Reporter goes for a ride in an authentic Indian Tuk-Tuk on the coast

Our reporter went to film a rickety ride inside an authentic Indian tuk-tuk.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:50 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 11:36 GMT
Watch the video as Lucinda Herbert gets a lift a tuk-tuk.

The tuk-tuk driver tells our reporter all about what it's like to drive the three-wheeled vehicle.

READ MORE: I rode in an authentic Indian tuk-tuk.

The tuk-tuk was imported from India by the Jai Lounge restaurant, who will eventually use it for food deliveries across the Fylde Coast.

