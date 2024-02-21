News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Watch video: American-style diner fight back as Starbucks prepare to open two doors away

Our video report shows how an established family-run coffee house is fighting back as Starbucks prepares to open on their block.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

We visited No Filter to ask if the owners are worried as the global coffee giant move in two doors away.

READ MORE: No Filter offer free coffee giveaway to loyal customers.

Co-owner, Steph Neil, shares her views on why their American-style diner in St Anne's has enough to keep their loyal customers coming back.

Watch the report here.

Related topics:AmericanStarbucksVideoCoffee