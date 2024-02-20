Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No Filter, in St Anne's, are giving away free coffee to regular customers who turn up at the diner this Thursday.

The offer is valid between 10am and 12noon to anyone who has a loyalty card - even if there is only one stamp on the card.

Co-owner, Steph Neil, said: "We've had a really good few months so it's our way of saying thankyou to our loyal customers, before we close for refurbishment."

The coffee house and American diner will close on Monday 26th February while building work is carried out.

It comes as Starbucks open a franchise two doors away from the independent business.

But Steph, who has co-owned No-Filter for five years, said she isn't too worried. "We offer something very different to what they have at Starbucks. We have a full range of fresh food, including lots of vegan and gluten free options, and we are an American style diner. We're not really in competition with them in that sense."