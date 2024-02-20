News you can trust since 1873
Free coffee to reward loyal customers at No Filter before St Anne's diner shuts for refurbishment

A family-owned coffee house is giving away free hot drinks to anyone with a loyalty card - to say thankyou for their custom before they close for a short refurbishment.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 20th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
No Filter, in St Anne's, are giving away free coffee to regular customers who turn up at the diner this Thursday.

The offer is valid between 10am and 12noon to anyone who has a loyalty card - even if there is only one stamp on the card.

Co-owner, Steph Neil, said: "We've had a really good few months so it's our way of saying thankyou to our loyal customers, before we close for refurbishment."

The coffee house and American diner will close on Monday 26th February while building work is carried out.

It comes as Starbucks open a franchise two doors away from the independent business.

But Steph, who has co-owned No-Filter for five years, said she isn't too worried. "We offer something very different to what they have at Starbucks. We have a full range of fresh food, including lots of vegan and gluten free options, and we are an American style diner. We're not really in competition with them in that sense."

Read more reactions to the new Starbucks opening here.

