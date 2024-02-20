Locals plan to support independent coffee house as Starbucks moves in two doors away on St Anne's high street
Messages of support have flooded in for a family-run business as they prepare for one of the biggest coffee chains to open a store nearby.
Not good for the local independent sellers
Some are saying the new Starbucks is 'not good news' for the 'well established, local coffee shop a couple of doors away'.
Loyal customers at No Filter Coffee say they will continue to 'buy coffee from a local independent seller' to 'support local people trying to make a living'.
'It may help to attract more businesses'
But others say it's a positive sign that St Anne's is a prosperous town worthy of opening a new business.
"It may help to get more businesses in the town which aren't charity shops," says a regular at nearby Orchard Cafe. "I won't complain or protest outside anyone who uses Starbucks".
Good for the high-street
Some are looking forward to the popular brand opening in their town.
Claire Thomas adds: "I for one love Starbucks and support everyone’s right to choose whatever they prefer with no judgements."
Another St Anne's resident said: "Anything that brings footfall onto the high street is good with me."
Where is the new Starbucks store in St Annes?
The new Starbucks Store will be located at Unit 2, The Burlington Centre, St Annes Road West, St Annes on Sea FY8 1SB.
What can you expect at the new Starbucks in St Annes?
Franchise owner, Cafe Fortune, say their vision is to be a 'local hub that fosters community engagement and creates a positive, safe space for everyone'.
Matt Lawson, district manager for Cafe Fortune, told Blackpool Gazette: "In St Anne's, we have already established partnerships with local youth and community teams, intending to be a welcoming venue for their gatherings. Furthermore, we plan to continue forming connections with local charities and activities that contribute to the well-being of the community."