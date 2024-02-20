Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Messages of support have flooded in for a family-run business as they prepare for one of the biggest coffee chains to open a store nearby.

Not good for the local independent sellers

Some are saying the new Starbucks is 'not good news' for the 'well established, local coffee shop a couple of doors away'.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loyal customers at No Filter Coffee say they will continue to 'buy coffee from a local independent seller' to 'support local people trying to make a living'.

'It may help to attract more businesses'

But others say it's a positive sign that St Anne's is a prosperous town worthy of opening a new business.

"It may help to get more businesses in the town which aren't charity shops," says a regular at nearby Orchard Cafe. "I won't complain or protest outside anyone who uses Starbucks".

Good for the high-street

Some are looking forward to the popular brand opening in their town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Thomas adds: "I for one love Starbucks and support everyone’s right to choose whatever they prefer with no judgements."

Another St Anne's resident said: "Anything that brings footfall onto the high street is good with me."

Starbucks opening in St Anne's

Where is the new Starbucks store in St Annes?

The new Starbucks Store will be located at Unit 2, The Burlington Centre, St Annes Road West, St Annes on Sea FY8 1SB.

What can you expect at the new Starbucks in St Annes?

Franchise owner, Cafe Fortune, say their vision is to be a 'local hub that fosters community engagement and creates a positive, safe space for everyone'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad