BREAKING

Watch this: Super-fit firefighter attempts Guinness World Record for weightlifting at Lancashire gym

Watch a video as Lancashire firefighter attempts the Guinness World Record for the most weight lifted in a 24-hour period.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:50 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 14:51 GMT
Glen Bailey, 42, set out to break a world record for the most weight deadlifted in 24 hours. The industrial firefighter, who works an on-call firefighter with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at Darwen Fire Station, speaks to Shots TV about how he balances Strongman training with work and family life.

Glen attempted to lift a total of 600,000 kg (944 stone) in bouts of 60kg each time - amounting to some 12,000 reps in total.

Fire fighter Glen Bailey prepares for his world record attempt to be held at a gym in LeylandFire fighter Glen Bailey prepares for his world record attempt to be held at a gym in Leyland
As well as aiming for the Guinness World Record, he has also carried out the challenge to help The Fire Fighters Charity.

READ MORE: Lancashire firefighter falls short of world weightlifting record.

“(It does) great work helping to support firefighters both past and present as well as their families by providing a broad range of health and wellbeing services. I know people that have had support, particularly in my industrial role." Watch the full film at this link

