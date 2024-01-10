Watch a video as Lancashire firefighter attempts the Guinness World Record for the most weight lifted in a 24-hour period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glen Bailey, 42, set out to break a world record for the most weight deadlifted in 24 hours. The industrial firefighter, who works an on-call firefighter with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at Darwen Fire Station, speaks to Shots TV about how he balances Strongman training with work and family life.

Glen attempted to lift a total of 600,000 kg (944 stone) in bouts of 60kg each time - amounting to some 12,000 reps in total.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire fighter Glen Bailey prepares for his world record attempt to be held at a gym in Leyland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as aiming for the Guinness World Record, he has also carried out the challenge to help The Fire Fighters Charity.