We spoke to pigeon racers and bird lovers as Blackpool Winter Gardens prepares for the annual Royal Pigeon Racing Association Show 2024.

Pigeon enthusiasts have started to arrive in the resort, ahead of the biggest Homing event in the UK.

The huge event takes place this weekend, on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st January 2024.

Visitors are hoping for a good show, after last years' was scaled down due to a bird flu outbreak.

Blackpool Gazette spoke to racing enthusiasts and bird lovers, as show preparations got underway.

One couple have travelled from Gloucestershire, to stock up on medicines for their pet pigeons.

"We are not into racing them, but we rescue pigeons that have got lost and we keep them as pets. They are very domesticated and make good pets."

Visitors sat with bags of sunflower seeds to feed the birds on Church Street.

A group of racers were in town from Ireland. "We came over on the coach. I'm here for the pigeons, but also for a good craic. It's the pigeon fraternity I'm here for."

Meanwhile, inside the conference centre pigeon related stalls were setting up their wares, ready for the busiest weekend on their calendar.

One trader said: "Last year was disappointing because there was a bird flu outbreak, so it ended up being a lot smaller. It would also be good to see more young people taking up the sport."