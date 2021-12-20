'Crufts of pigeons' flying into Blackpool

The British Homing World Show of the Year will return to the history venue on January 15 and 16, one year after it was forced to go virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event, which is now celebrating its 50th anniversary, attracts more than 15,000 visitors every year, making it one of the largest of its kind in Europe.
More than 2,000 top racing pigeons from across the UK will be judged over the course of the two-day extravaganza, which will also have trade stands, auctions, groups and organisations on display, and an area for young pigeon fanciers to find out more about breeding and competing birds.
Dubbed the ‘Crufts of the pigeon world’, the British Homing World Show of the Year has 37 categories that birds will be judged in, including ‘Best in Show’, ‘Best Racing Pigeon’, ‘Best Show Racer’ and, most importantly, the 'Supreme Champion' of the United Kingdom and Ireland.
The 50th anniversary coincides with the opening of the new conference facility at the Winter Gardens, which will become the show’s auction centre. The show is dedicated to the memory of Charlie Perry, who attended every show from 1973, firstly as a steward, then as chief steward and a member of the show committee.
Ian Evans, the CEO of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association says: “Although the virtual event was a success this year, we are looking forward to returning to Blackpool in January for our 50th show.