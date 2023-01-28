Wanted sex offender from St Annes located in Cumbria
A wanted sex offender from St Annes has been found in Cumbria.
By Emma Downey
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Yesterday police appealed for information to James Atkinson, 57. He was located last night in Cumbria.
They said: “Many thanks for your help and shares with this appeal.”
A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up at a sentencing hearing at York Crown Court earlier this month.
The 57-year-old, of St George’s Road, St Annes, has been convicted of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.