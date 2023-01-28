News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wanted sex offender from St Annes located in Cumbria

A wanted sex offender from St Annes has been found in Cumbria.

By Emma Downey
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Yesterday police appealed for information to James Atkinson, 57. He was located last night in Cumbria.

They said: “Many thanks for your help and shares with this appeal.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Two people arrested after police conduct drugs raids in Blackpool and St Annes
James Atkinson, a registered sex offender from St Annes, has now been found in Cumbria thanks to the public's help
Most Popular

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up at a sentencing hearing at York Crown Court earlier this month.

The 57-year-old, of St George’s Road, St Annes, has been convicted of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

St Annes