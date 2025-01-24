Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Lancashire’s most famous duos, Wallace and Gromit, have received an Oscar nomintation.

Yesterday, the Acadamy Award nominees were announced for 2025 and Preston’s very own Wallace and Gromit- the creations of Preston born Nick Park- have received yet another Oscar nod.

Their latest film, Venganace Most Fowl, driected by Nick alongside Merlin Crossingham, has been nominated in the Best Animated Feature category.

This is not the first time that the Lancashire legends have been Academy Award nominees: A Grand Day Out (1989) and A Matter of Love and Death (2008) were both nominated for Best Animated Short whilst The Wrong Trousers (1993) and A Close Shave (1995) won the Best Animated Short Category.

The first Wallace and Gromit feature film, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) was also nominated, and went on to win the Best Animated Feature.

Have any of the people behind Wallace and Gromit said anything?

Director Merlin Crossingham tweeted: “Oscar nominated!!!! I nearly spilt my tea.”

In an interview on Radio 4, Merlin added: “I was at the studio so I was surrounded by some of the crew that had helped us make this film and the room went quiet as we watched the live stream from the Academy. It was just such a wonderful moment, a big cheer went up amongst everybody, it was brilliant.”

Aardman Animinations also shared an image to Instagram depicting Wallace and Gromit with their thumbs up underneath a banner that read ‘Academy Award Nominee- Best Animated Feature”.

In the caption the production company wrote: “Cracking news! Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl has been nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards!Watch the film now on @bbciplayer in the UK and on @netflix globally!”

Wallace and Gromit’s Instagram account then shared this Aardman post with over-lay text that read: “CRACKING NEWS!!! (party emoji x3).

Who are they up against?

Wallace and Gromit will be competing against four other animation films:

-The Latvian fantasy film Flow about a cat whose home is devastated by a greta flood.

-Inside Out 2, the second film from Disney that dramatises emotions in the brain

-The Australian film Memoir Of A Snail which follows the life of a lonely misfit called Grace Pudel.

-The Wild Robot, a DreamWorks and Universal Pictures science-fiction film which follows a service robot shipwrecked on an uninhabited island.

When are the Oscars?

The 9th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2 at 7:00pm Eastern Time Zone and 11:00pm Greenwich Mean Time.

It will most likely be held at its usual venue, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In November 2024 it was confirmed that the comedian Conan O’Brien would host the 2025 Oscars.