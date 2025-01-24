Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool actress Hayley Tamaddon celebrates her birthday today so to mark the occasion, we thought we’d explore her story so far...

TV star Hayley turns 48 today and in a post shared on Instagram this morning, she said: “Today I am 48. I know I know. I don’t look a day over 35 today right? (wink face) If you could please all just tell me that to give this old girl a boost today.. that would be great”

In the caption to this post, the birthday girl then added: “ 48.

“And proud of myself.

“Proud to be me.

“Proud of my achievements.

“Proud how I have handled all the crap that’s been thrown at me over the years.

“Proud to be getting older. Wiser. Stronger. “

But what has Hayley been through over the years? Take a look at a summary of her life below

Hayley Tamaddon celebrates her 48th birthday today. Left Hayley is pictured in 2006, right in 2024. | Getty & Blackpool Grand

Early life

Hayley was born in Bispham to an Iranian dad Nassrollah Tamaddon, who was a hotel manager, and a British mother Carole Tamaddon (nee Stockdale) who was a restaurauteur.

She grew up in Cleveleys, attending Norebreck Primary School and Montgomery High School.

Whilst at school, Hayley attended Phyllis Davies Dance School, before training in dance at Phil Winston's Theatreworks and later Laine Theatre Arts in Surrey.

Speaking about wanting to be a performnr as a child, Hayley told our celebrity reporter: “ I knew from the age of three! It was all I ever wanted to do - that and ride horses. So it was either horse riding or dancing and acting and singing and I couldn't do everything because it was too expensive for my parents, so I did the horse riding as a hobby and then continued to do the performing.”

Career beginnings

Hayley started her career with various stage roles, her first being in Fame (1997-1999) and then Mamma Mia!, Boogie Nights and A Chorus Lane.

Her first TV apearance came in 2004 with a role on Where the Heart Is but her TV break came in 2005 when she secured the role of Del Dingle on the ITV Soap Emmerdale.

After leaving Emmerdale in 2007, Hayley had roles on the national tours of Rocky Horror Show and Grease that same year.

She also had much success on talent shows during this time of life, first winning Stars on Their Eyes in 2006, Hayley then came second place on Soapsar Superstar and won Soapstar Superchef, both in 2007, before winning ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2010.

Later career

In 2013, Hayley returned to the world of soaps as Andrea Becket in Coronation Street who she played until 2015.

During her time on the cobbles, the Blackpool actress also won Dancing on Ice All Stars in 2014.

Since leaving the ITV soap, Hayey enjoyed stints on various game shows, and secured roles in a host of theatre shows- perhaps the most notable being as Roxie Hart in the Chicago UK Tour in 2016 and Miss Hedge in Everybody's Talking About Jamie which first ran in 2019 before a full UK tour in 2023.

2018 also saw her film debut, starring in the comedy Eaten by Lions alongside Asim Chaudhry and Jonny Vegas.

Recent work

Hayley Tammadon played the Fairy Godmother in Cinderalla at Blackpool Grand Theatre last Christmas. | submit

Hayley has just finished playing the Fairy Godmother in the Blackpool Grand Theatre’s Christmas pantomime, Cinderella.

She is currently a team captain on ITV’s Pictionary, which is hosted by Mel Giedroyc.

Hayley also told us two years ago that she is writing a pilot for a TV script so watch this space!

Personal life

Hayley met choreographer Darren Charles in 2004 whilst performing in Grease and in 2007 they became enagaged.

However Hayley broke up with Darren in 2010, a year before they were due to marry, as he had cheated on her whilst she was on Dancing on Ice.

In April 2019, the soap star announced on Twitter that she was pregnant with her and boyfriend Adrian’s first child and three weeks later they Announced their engagement.

Hayley with her son Jasper. Credit: hayleysoraya on Instagram | hayleysoraya on Instagram

Hayley gave birth to a son called Jasper on October 12 2019 then in March the following year, Hayley announced that she and Adrian had split.

Speaking about Jasper to our celebrity reporter, Hayley said: “ The biggest achievement of my life is my son. I never thought I could have kids so to have a little boy - as a woman to think that that your body can create that - it’s just mind blowing. He is my pride and joy, he is incredible.”

Hayley moved back to Blackpool a few years ago and remains close friends with her Dancing on Ice Partner Dan Whiston who also lives in Blackpool