Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson swears a promise to herself post third childbirth
Blackpool born Charlotte, 32, is currently eight months pregnant with her third child - her first baby girl.
The former Ex-on-the-Beach star already shares two sons with her former rugby playing fiance Matt Sarsfield- three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude.
With her baby girl’s due date looming, Charlotte is already looking forward to the time when she’s here, sharing a video online of the many pink baby outfits she has washed and prepared.
In over-lay text on the video, the expectant mum told her 1.4 million Instagram followers: “It’s started [heart emojis] the baby washing I can’t believe I’m washing pink clobber & its for my baby girl!!!!”
She then showed a cardboard cut out of her late dad, the comedian Les Dawson, as she continued: “Grandad les looking over your washing [heart emojis].”
Charlotte also opened up with her followers about a promise she is making to herself after giving birth.
On another Instagram story, the Blackpool born star said: “I won't be putting any pressure on myself and my body after baby girl because as she is planning on being my last baby I want to enjoy her and my body that's been amazing.”
In the post, Charlotte also shared a comparison image of her body after giving birth to Noah in which she lost 3 stone and 7 pounds soon after.
She then continued: “But when I'm ready l'll be back on my @chazzasbellehblasters plan and I can't wait to look like the after one day.
