Victim rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in "critical condition" after fire on Springfield road

Have your say

After a fire on Springfield Road, a person has been rushed to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital in a "critical condition".

Four fire engines were called at 8:20am this morning to a fire at a three story terraced property on Springfield Road.

Springfield Road

Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed that the fire was in a first floor bedroom, and that smoke had filled the rest of the house.

READ MORE >>> Police seek public's help in identifying Blackpool burglary suspect



Firefighters used four breathing masks and one hose reel to extinguish the fire, and a "positive ventilation fan" to clear the smoke.

The victim was taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance service in a critical condition.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, but is not being treated as suspicious.