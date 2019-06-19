Police seek public's help in identifying Blackpool burglary suspect

A Blackpool burglary suspect has been caught on camera.

The man was captured on CCTV after a burglary was reported at a property in New South Promenade on Sunday, May 26.

Police want to identify this man after a burglary at a property in New South Promenade, Blackpool on May 26.

Police have released an image from the CCTV footage and, despite its poor quality, they are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect.

A police spokesman said: "We are trying to identify the male in the picture who we believe was involved in the offence.

"We know in the picture his face is obscured but are hoping somebody knows him?"

If you recognise the man or have any information on his whereabouts, please email the investigating officer at 1494@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log LC-20190526-0288.