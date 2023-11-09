Vandals smash the lights which illuminate Blackpool's famous blue 999 monument
The distinctive 8ft tall monument, consisting of four blue perspex figures, is lit up by four ground level lights in the evenings.
But all four lights have been smashed and may prove expensive to replace.
The monument was officially unveiled in June 2013 on the North Shore seafront at Jubilee Gardens, near Gynn Square.
Regarded as a poignant tribute to three police officers who tragically drowned off North Shore in 1983 in a brave but doomed rescue attempt, it is intended to honour all local emergency service workers.
Mindless
Dana Gledhill, who masterminded the monument project 10 years ago, has hit out at the vandals for their ‘mindless’ destruction.
Dana, a volunteer who helps with the upkeep at Jubilee Gardens, said: “This monument was put here to pay tribute and honour those who make a vital contribution to our community, and to remember those who lost their lives doing that.
"For someone to come along and just destroy all four lights, it’s just mindless vandalism
“This comes at a time when the North Blackpool Regeneration Project is helping to improve the area – it helped pay for the illuminations in Jubilee Gardens, so this incident is so disappointing.
“It could even cost thousands to replace them all.
“We are looking to install CCTV in the garden so hopefully that will deter people or catch them in the act.
“We’ve already had a lot of pilfering of plants and painted stones here – but this vandalism is on another level.”
They are there to help
The monument was created by Matt Titherington who won a competition as a student at Blackpool & The Fylde College.
He said at the unveiling a decade ago: "There are four figures linking hands, showing the protection services and that they are there to help.
"And when you reach the top you see they are people who could be anybody."
Dana, who grew up in North Shore, said the drowning of the PCs near Gynn Square "really struck a chord" with her.
PC Angela Bradley, 24, 23-year-old PC Gordon Connolly, and PC Colin Morrison, 38 died along with Scottish holidaymaker 25-year-old Alistair Anthony on January 5 1983.
He had gone into the water to rescue his dog but got into difficulties, so the police officers went in to save him.
However, the choppy seas were treacherous and they all lost their lives.
Vice Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Col Alan Jolley, officially unveiled the statue before a dedication service which included a minute's silence to remember those who have given their lives protecting and saving others.