Some of the damage at AFC Blackpool

The incident, the latest of several vandal attacks and break-ins at the premises on Jepson Way, came just as the club was preparing to start the new season in the North West Counties League.

Known as the Mechanics, the amateur club operates on a modest budget and all those associated with it are frustrated by the latest setback, believed to have occurred last weekend.

The worst of the damage is to external and internal doors in the club house, and the intruders also started a fire in the stands.

The club stated on its Facebook site: “Just when you think you’re getting somewhere ready for the season to start, this happens!

"Anyone with any information please come forward, yet more money and time we need to spend that we don’t have!”

However, there has already been a warm-hearted response from the town’s footballing community.

Blackpool FC supporters’ group, The Tangerine Knights, have set up a GoFundMe Page to help the club raise some funds to repair the damage and re-secure the premise.

Member Kevin Quirk is coordinating the page, which has already doubled its original £500 target – by Friday afternoon it had raised £1,022.