The distinctive work of art was discovered on Thursday morning (July 21) on the side of a terraced home in Milbourne Street.

It depicts a boy holding onto a yellow umbrella in the familiar style of the famous yet elusive artist whose identity remains a mystery.

The artwork has not yet been confirmed as an authentic Banksy, but the Gazette has approached the artist for comment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mural in the style of anonymous street artist Banksy was discovered in Milbourne Street, Blackpool on Thursday morning (July 21). Pic credit: Sam Dooley

In 2021, the graffiti artist from Bristol created a number of pieces inspired by the British seaside. The artworks, collectively titled A Great British Spraycation, appeared in seaside towns in East Anglia.

His art can sell for millions and they usually pop up anonymously overnight, sometimes without the knowledge of the property owner.

Active since the 1990s, his satirical and subversive street art has appeared on streets, buildings and bridges throughout the world.

A spray-painted mural in the style of famous street artist Banksy has appeared overnight in Milbourne Street, Blackpool. Pic credit: Brendan Bunting

But his unique style has inspired many imitators and it’s still not clear whether the Milbourne Street mural is an authentic ‘Banksy’ or not.

What do Blackpool artists think?

Blackpool Artist and youth worker Brendan Bunting went to take a look at the artwork this morning. We asked him whether he thought it was a real ‘Banksy’ – and if not, whose work is it?

He said: “It’s fantastic to see more street art in Blackpool, but sadly this is not a Banksy.

“I’ve been fortunate to see an exhibition of Banksy work in Bristol many years ago. And I too found his work to be inspirational.

“It is great to see local residents commissioning artist to decorate the outside of their accommodation. Which I suspect has taken place here.”

He added: “Hopefully we can see the return of the Robin Ross curated Blackpool street art festival ‘Sand Sea and Spray’ as this boosted Blackpool’s tourism and economy.