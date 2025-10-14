Unusual event about how you can get a Turkey smile is being held in Blackpool
A Turkish dental clinic is coming all the way from Antalya to hold a drop in session for the residents of Blackpool.
Taking place at The Norbreck Castle Hotel, Dr Smile Antayla is hold the event between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26.
What can you expect from the event?
Posting on Instagram, Dr Smile Antalya wrote: “We are coming to BLACKPOOL [teeth emoji]
“Join us for a FREE one-on-one informational consulttion in Blackpool with our expert detntist from Turkey.
“Come and discuss all of your questions about Dental Implants and Haollywood Smnile treatements in Turkey.
“Our team will proide you with a personalised treatment plan suggestion and answer all of your questions.”
The dental clinic, which only has a base in Turkey, a also confiirmed that all participants will receive a special event-only discount on their treatment packages.
How do I sign up?
You must book on to be attend.
Dr Smile Antayla said: “Please noe that spots are limited to only 50 people, so hurry while seats last”
Bookings can be made by Whatsapping +447599400445, emailing contact@drsmile antayla.com or visiting www.drsmileantalya.com
The Norbreck DCastle Hotel can be found on Queen's Promenade, Norbreck, Blackpool FY2 9AA.
Dr Smile Antalya address is Meydankavağı, Avni Tolunay Cd. No:53, 07200 Muratpaşa/Antalya.