Unite union members stage Strictly-themed protest at Blackpool's Winter Gardens as part of 'union busting' complaint
The union has accused constsruction firm J Murphy and Sons of ‘union-busting’ behaviour after it sacked four workers in the Irish republic who were involved in strike action.
Channelling the spirt of Strictly in its spiritual home, the Unite demonstrators today (Wednesday October 4) had with them golden envelopes which contained information about the campaign as well as details of Unite’s Murphy hotline number, to allow the reporting of bad behaviour about the company.
J Murphy and Sons Ltd is currently part of a joint venture with French construction company Bouygues which has been shortlisted for the multimillion-pound contract to build the new Lower Thames Crossing. The decision about who will secure the contract will be taken by National Highways.
Why are they protesting?
The dispute is a result of J Murphy and Sons Ltd’s, Irish subsidiary Murphy International Ltd, sacking four Unite members (including a Unite rep) last year, in what has been called an act of union busting.
The workers who were undertaking work at a site in the Republic of Ireland were dismissed after organising a meeting of 15 workers to discuss Murphy’s non-payment of travel and subsistence payments.
After a period of two months where the workers were suspended without pay, the four workers were singled out and dismissed for not showing “remorse”.
Despite pressure from Unite, the union says the company has refused to reinstate the workers.
What Unite says
Unite’s Simon Stanier, organising the protest, was in Blackpool and said: “In this day and age, Murphy’s behaviour is disgusting and totally unacceptable.
"We’ve had a lot of support from the public in this and we’re here in Blackpool to get out message across to still more people.”
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Murphy’s behaviour is deplorable and it is guilty of flagrant union-busting. No reputable company or organisation should have anything to do with Murphy considering the manner in which it treats its workers.
“Unite will never allow such attacks on members to go unchallenged and we will leave no stone unturned until Murphy does the right thing and reinstates these workers.”
Murphy’s response
However, Murphy says it categorically refutes Unite’s claims about the case.
It says the claims about the reason for the dismissals and allegations of union busting are factually incorrect and says it has always indicated that it is open to resolving this matter amicably and sensibly.