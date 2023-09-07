Lancashire’s Tyson Fury has signed up for a second series of his fly-on-the-wall Netflix hit despite the backlash he has received.

At Home With The Fury follows the 35-year-old boxer as he tries to deal with retirement at home in Morecambe with his wife Paris, 33, and their six kids – Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four, and two-year-old Athena.

The show has proven a hit with audiences since it’s release on August 16, and this week it has been reported that the heavyweight world champion boxer has given the go ahead to another series.

A source has told the Sun: “Tyson’s show was a runaway hit for Netflix and they’ve been keen to get him to agree a second.

Tyson Fury has reportedly agreed to a second series of his Netflix show.Images: Getty (left) and Netflix via PA (right)

"Tyson had some reservations but has finally said he’d be up for inviting the cameras back into his life.

“Paris is expecting their seventh child this month so it’ll be a while.”

The Sun had first reported on the show’s possible renewal at the start of August, before the first series had even aired.

At the time, a TV insider told the paper: “They’re so confident it will be a hit with audiences that they want more and filming is due to start this autumn.

Tyson Fury and two of his sons pictured in At Home With The Furys. Credit: PA courtesy of Netflix © 2023.

“Which will be great news for fans of Tyson, as well as those being introduced to the career and home life of the boxer for the first time.

“Netflix are sure the show will have everyone hooked and were quick to snap up the leading man up before his diary became too full.”

The renewal comes following news that Paris has reportedly been left "heartbroken” by the backlash her husband has received following the series.

Numnerous viewers have commented on Tyson’s behaviour and the way it affects his family – including those from the Preston and Blackpool areas.

Speaking to OK! magazine, a source close to the Furys said: “Paris is heartbroken by the comments she’s seeing about Tyson. She has always known he’s someone difficult to get your head around and that he can be hard work, but she didn’t expect him to receive such a bad reception from the public.

“She’s so headstrong, so she’s finding it really hard to see so many comments taking pity on her for the way Tyson’s mental health sometimes causes him to behave.”

While promoting the first series, Tyson had also claimed he had “wanted out” and he regretted letting cameras in his family’s lives, so his decision to press ahead with another season may surprise fans.

The second series, which could drop next year, is likely to focus on Tyson’s upcoming, high-profile fight with UFC champion Francis Ngannou in October.