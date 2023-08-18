Tyson Fury’s latest documentary aired on Netflix for the first time this week but how did it go down in his home county?

At Home With The Furys premiered on Wednesday, August 16 and by the next day it was already top of most watched shows on Netflix.

In an Instagram story posted on Thursday night, Tyson Fury said: “Just wanna say a massive massive shout out to Netflix and all the time and everyone in the UK and around the world who made us go to number one – NUMBER ONE BABY!”

Amongst the millions who have tuned in to watch it is Manchester City and England star Phil Foden who shared a picture of himself watching the show on Instagram.

Tyson and two of his sons in At Home With The Furys. Picture: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 via PA.

But did the people of Lancashire watch it, and if so, what did they think? We asked the readers of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette this very question.

Not everyone tuned in

Jack Larry Dennis: “Only interested in the boxing side of things.”

Jane Pilkington: “Got better things to do lol”

Tom Martin: “I like my own life, let others live someone else’s.”

Eric K-Fisher: “I was watching paint dry.”

Ock Ers: “Only cranks will be interested in watching this”

Milligan John: “I was busy making pancakes.”

But most were full of compliments

Katie 'Shipkolye' Evans: “Brilliant watch love Tysoe fury such a nice genuine honest guy need more episodes to watch xx”

Jamie Lee: “Good insight into how deep he is with bipolar, so funny aswel and doesn't even mean to be funny”

Carl Lawton: “interesting to watch and even more interesting that Tyson would like to buy Blackpool Airport lol”

Meanwhile, Karan Locke, Emma Jane Logue and Sarah Peckett all wrote “Loved it”, Ronnie Taylor and Megan Blakey both called it “fantastic”, and Joannenew Barnes and Sharon Lesley called it “brilliant”.

Many were keen to praise one component in particular

Ashley Singh: “What an absolute trooper Paris is,Wonder Woman”

Chantel Macleod: “Watched it, loved it, love his honesty.... Also felt quite sorry for Paris though she has a tough time with his mental health problems but still remains a fantastic wife and mother to them all.”

Rachel Calderbank: “Brilliant! Paris fury deserves a medal!”

Janet Pinder: “I thought its was a very good watch I agree Paris needs a medal”

Marie Riordan: “I have watched the full series on Netflix, to be honest I alway thought Paris was a big head not really impressed with her. On reflection I think she’s a great mother ,very patient wife who loves her family very much. And what a great insight into mental health,I now understand better why Tyson acts the way he does. Not my usual watch but I did enjoy it.”

Kayleigh Anna Lewis: “Paris Fury is a machine! Physically and mentally x"

And we did have some confused readers

Mark Hans Gruber Burckhardt: “Thought that said Furrys at first.”