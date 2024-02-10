Tyson Fury responds to retirement rumours and teases upcoming fights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 35-year-old heavyweight has taken to his Instagram this week to deny rumours he may be retiring soon by declaring all the fights he still plans to complete in the forseeable future.

Father of seven Tyson shared with his 6.8 million followers a video captioned "2024 update" in which he also tagged boxing promoter Frank Warren and his manager Spencer Brown.

In the video Tyson promises two fights with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, a rematch with Cameroonian-French mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou and calls out fellow British boxer Antony Joshua for a fight yet again.

Tyson Fury has taken to Instagram to name his next five fights. Credit: @tysonfury on Instagram and Getty

Tyson told his followers: "I keep hearing talk of people saying that I should retire or I’m going to retire soon or whatever. I ain’t retiring anyway. I’ve got two fights with Usyk -for the undisputed, twice. Then I’m gonna fight AJ at least once, maybe twice if there is a rematch if he wants one after the first battering of him then I’m going to fight Ngannou again and that’s just a start . There’s five little fights for you to whet your appetite with, I ain’t going nowhere, nowhere! 35 years old in the prime of my life, and I’m ready to smash all [of them].”

WBC champion Fury was due to take on Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, on February 17 but it has been pushed back to May 18 after the Morecambe icon suffered a cut to an eye during his Saudi Arabia training camp.

Tyson is then still yet to fight fellow British boxer AJ, who is the former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO champion, and he even dismissed the prospect of the fight ever taking place last year.