Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool born Charlotte, took to her Instagram story early this morning to share a strange thing that happened to her in the home she shares with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield and sons Noah, three, and six-month old Jude.

Filming herself going up the stairs in her lush pad, Charlotte says: "Right guys omg, so I heard this massive smash when I was downstairs feeding Jude his breakfast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her camera then pans to a bathroom covered in shattered glass, with what looks like the remnants of a glass shower screen somehow still standing in place attached to one wall.

The 31-year-old mum of two continued: “I thought it was something in the fridge but I’ve come upstairs to my bedroom en-suite, right, omg this has happened! My shower has smashed to pieces and I don’t understand how or why. Like I’m just trying to say it’s my dad and he’s telling me that he’s here but this is weird."

Charlotte then wails: “Please help me I don’t understand. What the hells going on? What the hell is going on, I don’t get it, I don’t know, I’m really confused!"

Left: the shattered shower. Top right: Charlotte Dawson. Bottom right: her late father Les. Credit: @charlottedawsy and Getty

Her father, the comedian Les Dawson died suddenly of a a heart attack, aged 62, three decades ago, when Charlotte was just eight months old. Despite his passing so soon in her life , Charlotte says she still feels very close to her dad and even has a tattoo of his face on her neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This incident is not the first time Charlotte has said she believes her late father is giving her a sign. In December, she said Les sent her a Christmas message from beyond the grave through the medium of a fairy bauble he had given her as a present. At the time Charlotte said: "So I’ve got this little fairy guys ‘My home is in heaven, Dad’ and I put it on my tree the other day, and I’ve woke up this morning and it’s on the floor like that. I think he's been here in the night, I think he's been visiting us in the night!"

Read More The Apprentice UK: I spoke to fired Chorley candidate Paul Bowen about what his experience was really like

Then only a week before the bauble incident, the former Ex-on-the-Beach star revealed her father had wished her good luck ahead of her performances in the Beauty and the Beast pantemomine at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Charlotte had said: “I was in a taxi and asked the driver to put on the radio as I don’t like sitting in silence.

“He put BBC Manchester on and this woman was saying how her favourite person she ever worked with was Les Dawson in panto.