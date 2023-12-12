Blackpool celebrity Charlotte Dawson says she has been visited by her late father- comedian Les Dawson.

31-year-old Charlotte, who first rose to fame on the MTV reality show Ex on the Beach, lost her father when she was just eight months old from a heart attack.

Despite his passing so soon in her life , Charlotte - herself now a mum to two year old Noah and four month old Jude - says she still feels very close to her dad and even has a tattoo of his face on her neck!

In an Instagram story posted last night to her 1.4 million followers, Charlotte revealed that her late feather seems to be sending her a Christmas message from beyond the grave through the medium of fairy bauble he had given her as a present.

Showing the fairy bauble in question, Charlotte said: "So I’ve got this little fairy guys ‘My home is in heaven, Dad’ and I put it on my tree the other day, and I’ve woke up this morning and it’s on the floor like that. I think he's been here in the night, I think he's been visiting us in the night!"

This latest message from beyond the grave comes a week after Charlotte announced her father had also wished her good luck ahead of her performances in the Beauty and the Beast pantemomine at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The reality star turned actress said: “I was in a taxi and asked the driver to put on the radio as I don’t like sitting in silence.

“He put BBC Manchester on and this woman was saying how her favourite person she ever worked with was Les Dawson in panto.

“The radio went all fuzzy and it cut out, it just made me think it was a good luck message from my dad.”