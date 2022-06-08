Pete Wood saw the two men walking out more than a mile from the shore with the tide rushing in, and wasted no time in contacting HM Coastguard at Holyhead for assistance at around 3pm on Tuesday (June 7).

Pete, a volunteer at the Rossall Point tower since 2010, used his training help the Coastguard by giving the direction and distance from shore of the men, located further our from the town’s boating lake.

A National Coastwatch volunteer helped rescue two walkers off Fleetwood

The Coastguard then requested Fleetwood RNLI to launch immediately.

The two men were by now surrounded by the fast-flowing tide but were collected by the volunteer lifeboat crew and safely returned to shore .

Acting Coxswain Tony Cowell at Fleetwood RNLI said: ‘It was lucky these two men were spotted.