Cameras are rolling on the seafront near North Pier today (Wednesday, June 8) as contestants prepare to put paint to paper in a new series of Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year.

Production and camera crews have been busy setting the scene on the Prom opposite the Metropole Hotel where they set up camp on Monday (June 6).

Eight pods have been set up facing the Irish Sea, where the artists will be given four hours to paint a stunning landscape to impress the show’s panel of expert judges.

Film crews have appeared on Blackpool Promenade opposite the Metropole Hotel. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Blackpool episode will feature in the first heat of Series 8, which is due to air on Sky Arts later this year.

Eight contestants will be judged on their Blackpool painting with six of them awarded to be a place in the Semi-Final.

A final three will then make it through to the last round where the winner will be awarded a £10,000 prize commission for a major British institution and £500 of art materials.

In previous years, the show has been presented by comedian Stephen Mangan and journalist and TV presenter Joan Bakewell, who also present Sky's sister competition Sky Portrait Artist of the Year.

They are often seen mingling with the artists as they discuss their work and the pair are expected to appear in Blackpool during filming this week.

Sky have been approached for comment.

