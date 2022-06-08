The woman, in her 40s, was attacked in a room at the Carlton Hotel Best Western on the Prom in North Shore, say police.

After receiving the report on Sunday morning (June 5), officers visited the hotel and the room was cordoned off whilst CSI carried out forensics.

Three men – one aged in his 30s and two in their 20s – were arrested on suspicion of rape. They have been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: “We were contacted on Sunday morning (June 5) to a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted at the hotel and enquiries are ongoing.

"The victim, a woman in her 40s, is being supported by officers.

"Three men – one aged in their 30s and two in their 20s - have been arrested in connection with the investigation and have been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.”