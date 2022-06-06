Massive haul of suspected fake Versace, Louis Vuitton and Chanel goods seized from Norcross Car Boot

Suspected copies of designer brands including Versace, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Cartier, Ray Ban, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Hugo Boss, North Face and Canada Goose were picked up by trading standards officers and Lancashire police on Sunday, May 29.

The raid followed a tip-off from a member of the public, who alerted trading standards after spotting the goods at three different stalls at the flea market off Norcross Lane.

An investigation is ongoing.

Some of the suspected fakes seized by Trading Standards

Michael Green, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "More than 800 goods were seized at Norcross. That's quite a large haul and I commend our trading standards team for their achievement.

"Selling fake goods is illegal, and this case proves we are not afraid to use our powers to seize any suspected counterfeit items and work with the police to carry out investigations.

“We want to see a level playing field for honest Lancashire retailers and stall holders who sell genuine goods, particularly in today's tough economic climate.

"Protecting legitimate retailers by removing illegal operators from the marketplace is a key part of our plans.

"Consumer wellbeing is also a major concern and protecting the residents of Lancashire is important for us. With fake goods, we have no guarantee that the products will work properly, are of good quality, will last or most importantly, that they will be safe to use.

"If you suspect fake goods are being sold, please report them to our trading standards service via our citizen's advice consumer helpline."

Selling, or having counterfeit items in possession for sale, is a criminal offence under the Trade Marks Act 1994.