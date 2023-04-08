Two people were taken to hospital after a blaze at a house in Blackpool

The fire is understood to have started in the kitchen of the property on Fisher Street in the resort.

The incident was attended by two crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service who were called out at around 1.30am this morning (Saturday April 8).

Crews were at the property for 45 minutes and used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a gas monitor to extinguish the blaze and clear the property.

Firefighters were able to treat the two casualtoies before paramedics arrived and took them both to hospital.

LFRS said on social medial: "At 1.30am on April 8, two fire engines from Blackpool attended a domestic building fire on Fisher Street, Blackpool. The fire involved the kitchen of a domestic property.