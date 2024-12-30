Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two celebrities from Lancashire have been named in a prestigious Alternative Honours list.

The Sunday Times Alternative Honours is now in its fourth year and celebrates a special group of people which their journalists have either been lucky enough to interview or admired from afar “for their positive, often under-appreciated, impact on 2024”.

The paper has featured in their list and amongst them are two famous faces from our county.

Which Lancashire stars have been honoured?

First to get a mention is Preston born cricket turned TV star, Freddie Flintoff.

It’s a been a big year for the 47-year-old as he has slowly but surely returned to the public eye following his Top Gear crash in 2022 and he features in this list thanks to one of his TV works this year.

The Sunday Times Wrote: “ The retired England cricketer returned with his TV show Field of Dreams, which takes a group of boys from his native Preston to India to play the sport that changed his life. The series was delayed by a year after Flintoff’s car crash during filming for Top Gear in 2022. “I am what I am now. I’m different to what I was,” the 47-year-old said. “It’s something I’ll have to deal with for the rest of my life.” One of Flintoff’s students, Eli, who left his school in Blackpool without any GCSEs, said the show changed his life. “In India, I realised there was more to life than being a muppet. Our lives were all changed over there. We all came back with our eyes wide open.”

Lancashire's Fredie Flintoff and Nicola Thorp have been named in The Sunday Times Alternative Honours | Getty

Next to get a mention was the Blackpool born actress and campaigner Nicola Thorpe, 35.

As well as giving birth to her first child this year, the former Arnold School pupil - whose parents still run a rock shop in Blackpool- also monumentally helped change the law on stalking following her own experience.

In their description for the award, the Sunday Times wrote: “For two terrifying years, the Coronation Street actress did not know who her stalker was. Despite being on the receiving end of threatening, sexually violent and abusive messages from 27 social media accounts, police had refused to reveal his identity because they were concerned about data protection and privacy rights. After securing justice (her stalker was jailed for 30 months) Thorp, 35, started campaigning for the other 1.5 million stalking victims in the UK to know the identity of their perpetrator. The home secretary issued statutory guidance this month.”

Who else was named in the The Sunday Times Alternative Honours?

Below is a full list of all the figures named in the list, but check out the Sunday Times original article for further information

Gisèle Pelicot: the 72-year-old was drugged and raped by her husband and 49 other men and waived her right to anonymity in the rape trial in order to shift the shame faced by victims to the perpetrators

Nicholas McCarthy: a one-handed pianist who made his debut playing the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London in March

Leanne Lucas: dance teacher who used her own body to shield young girls from a knife attack at the Taylor Swift dance class she had organised in Southport this summer.

Tony Hill: bricklayer who volunteered to rebuild the wall outside Southport Mosque after it was damaged by far-right rioters following the dance class attack.

Ravinder Naga: one of the victims of the Post Office scandal who had his conviction quashed

Laviai and Lina Nielsen: identical twin sisters who won bronze at this year’s Olympics despite both having multiple sclerosis (MS)

Mandy Damari: mother of one of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas who has rallied for her daughter Emily’s release

James Kirby, James Henderson and John Chapman: 3 Brits who died working as security guards for the charity World Central Kitchen which delivers food to Palestinians.

Naga Munchetty: BBC presenter who has continued raising awareness of female health, talking about living with an undiagnosed womb condition for 32 years.

Chris Trimmer: the horticulturalist leading a team at the National Trust to regrow the tree that was cut down in the middle of the night by Hadrian’s Wall in September 2023.

Faron Paul: The anti-knife crime campaigner, who has survived two nearly fatal knife attacks, runs FazAmnesty, a safe space for teenagers to dispose of their weapons “no questions asked”

Andy Evans: one of the most vocal campaigners of the infected blood scandal, in which 30,000 people were treated with contaminated blood in the 1970s and 1980s

David Kershaw: the 83-year-old is still a headteacher and has so far turned around four failing schools

Yulia Navalnaya: Widow of Alexei Navalny, who was murdered by the Kremlin in a Russian prison, has continued to criticise Vladimir Putin despite the risk to herself

Craig Mackinlay: Tory MP who forced to step down after a rapid and nearly fatal onset of sepsis but made a remarkable recovery

Movers and Shakers (the team from the Parkinson’s podcast): a weekly podcast raising awareness of Parkinson’s

James and John Makanjuola: 23-year-old identical twins who clean Britain’s unloved public spaces

Merope Mills: campaigned for families to have the right to a second medical opinion when a loved one is being treated in hospital after death of her daughter from preventable sepsis

Craig Shuttleworth: ecologist who has dedicated 30 years to saving the red squirrel

Sarra Hoy: has aggressive multiple sclerosis whilst her husband Sir Chris Hoy has terminal prostate cancer

Mark Laird: Scottish farmer who’s transported more than 500 off-road vehicles from the UK to the war effort in Ukraine

Sarah de Lagarde: 46-year-old who climbed Ben Nevis and Mount Kilimanjaro this year, a yer after losing her arm and leg in an accident

Evan Gershkovich: American reporter who was released this year after being detained in Russio for spying charges

Professor Sir Adrian Hill: helped create a vaccine for malaria which costs less than £3 a dose ans was delivered to 15 countries in Africa this year

The Kings Honours list is officially announced on New Years Day, January 1.

It is however released to the press a few days before. It has not yet been released as of 11am December 30.