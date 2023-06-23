Barbadian beach party vibes swept the promenade this afternoon (Jun 23), as locals got a free taster of an exciting new venue coming to the resort.

Waiting staff dance to reggae tunes, and the tempting aroma of chicken wafts from the barbeque – at an event that’s all about good food and good vibes.

A party atmosphere

Turtle Bay pop-up event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holidaymakers sip complimentary drinks and take in the sea view. One tourist said: “The chicken is delicious and I had a coconut rum cocktail. We’re having a great time in Blackpool and we heard about this at the info place.”

Free sticks of Blackpool rock – in Caribbean colours, are a hit with children.

A taste of the Caribbean

The family-friendly event was set up to give people a taste of a brand new restaurant and bar which officially opens its doors on the Promenade on Friday, June 30.

Situated in the newly-restored Forshaws Hotel in Talbot Square, Turtle Bay will be landing in Blackpool just in time for summer season, bringing its colourful combo of rum, reggae, and jerk to the seaside.

Fiery flavours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef Colin was serving up jerk-flavoured chicken wings coated in a delicious fiery BBQ sauce – and they went down a treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One local resident said “I love chicken and this has a lot more flavour in it. It feels like my tongues on fire. I think it’s the sauce that’s making it spicy.”

Another said the chicken was ‘absolutely lovely’.

The restaurant will have Turtle Bay’s trademark beach-shack look and feel and the space has also been filled with an eclectic collection of brightly coloured artworks and murals.

Rachel a hotelier, told Blackpool Gazette: “Blackpool needs more good eating establishments, and places to enjoy cocktails. This is great for Blackpool. It’s the first [Caribbean restaurant] to my knowledge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant's general manager Adam Peel said: “It is a privilege to be part of the Turtle Bay family as we bring a taste of the Caribbean to Blackpool. "We’re opening our doors on Friday, June 30 - we can’t wait to let the Caribbean good times roll!”