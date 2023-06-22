The Caribbean-style restaurant and bar will officially open its doors on the Promenade on Friday, June 30.

Situated in the newly-restored Forshaws Hotel in Talbot Square, Turtle Bay will be landing in Blackpool just in time for summer season, bringing its colourful combo of rum, reggae, and jerk to the seaside.

The restaurant has Turtle Bay’s trademark beach-shack look and feel and the space has also been filled with an eclectic collection of brightly coloured artworks and murals.

There will be a 2-4-1 cocktail happy hour, which will include all the cocktails on the menu, and a two-hour Caribbean cocktail and brunch offer which includes unlimited tropical cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe lager, and Prosecco

Turtle Bay said it will ‘bring the magic of the Caribbean to Blackpool’ with its day-to-night menu, which includes ‘fresh and zingy’ small and large plates and a selection of rum-based cocktails.

Free Caribbean pop-up BBQ on the Festival Headland

Ahead of its official next week, the restaurant will also be hosting a free Caribbean pop-up BBQ on the Festival Headland tomorrow (Friday, June 23).

From 12pm to 6pm (or whilst stock lasts), Turtle Bay’s head chef Collin Brown and his team will be handing out free jerk chicken wings and serving tasters of its signature rum cocktails to the sounds of laid back reggae beats.

The restaurant's general manager Adam Peel said: “It is a privilege to be part of the Turtle Bay family as we bring a taste of the Caribbean to Blackpool.

You can find out more on the free pop-up BBQ here.

"With under two weeks to go we’re all getting very excited to open the doors to our fantastic new home by the sea.

"If you want to get a taste of things to come then join us this Friday (June 23) as we host our awesome pre-launch popup at the Headlands with samples of our jerk chicken wings and reggae rum punch!

"We’re busy prepping for that as well as opening our doors one week later on Friday, June 30 - we can’t wait to let the Caribbean good times roll!”

For more information and to book a table visit the Turtle Bay Blackpool website.