News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Body found after police search river for missing woman
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital

New Turtle Bay Blackpool restaurant opening date confirmed

Turtle Bay has confirmed when it will open its brand new Blackpool restaurant.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:18 BST

The Caribbean-style restaurant and bar will officially open its doors on the Promenade on Friday, June 30.

Situated in the newly-restored Forshaws Hotel in Talbot Square, Turtle Bay will be landing in Blackpool just in time for summer season, bringing its colourful combo of rum, reggae, and jerk to the seaside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The restaurant has Turtle Bay’s trademark beach-shack look and feel and the space has also been filled with an eclectic collection of brightly coloured artworks and murals.

There will be a 2-4-1 cocktail happy hour, which will include all the cocktails on the menu, and a two-hour Caribbean cocktail and brunch offer which includes unlimited tropical cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe lager, and ProseccoThere will be a 2-4-1 cocktail happy hour, which will include all the cocktails on the menu, and a two-hour Caribbean cocktail and brunch offer which includes unlimited tropical cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe lager, and Prosecco
There will be a 2-4-1 cocktail happy hour, which will include all the cocktails on the menu, and a two-hour Caribbean cocktail and brunch offer which includes unlimited tropical cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe lager, and Prosecco
Most Popular

Turtle Bay said it will ‘bring the magic of the Caribbean to Blackpool’ with its day-to-night menu, which includes ‘fresh and zingy’ small and large plates and a selection of rum-based cocktails.

It will also be serving up its popular bottomless brunch – a two-hour Caribbean cocktail and brunch offer which includes unlimited tropical cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe lager, and Prosecco.

There will also be the 2-4-1 cocktail happy hour, which will include all the cocktails on the menu, and vegan and vegetarian dishes on the food menu.

Read More
Turtle Bay will turn Blackpool Tower Headlands into a pop-up Surfside BBQ with f...
Turtle Bay said it will ‘bring the magic of the Caribbean to Blackpool’ with its day-to-night menu, which includes ‘fresh and zingy’ small and large plates and a selection of rum-based cocktails, as well as vegan and vegetarian dishesTurtle Bay said it will ‘bring the magic of the Caribbean to Blackpool’ with its day-to-night menu, which includes ‘fresh and zingy’ small and large plates and a selection of rum-based cocktails, as well as vegan and vegetarian dishes
Turtle Bay said it will ‘bring the magic of the Caribbean to Blackpool’ with its day-to-night menu, which includes ‘fresh and zingy’ small and large plates and a selection of rum-based cocktails, as well as vegan and vegetarian dishes

Free Caribbean pop-up BBQ on the Festival Headland

Hide Ad

Ahead of its official next week, the restaurant will also be hosting a free Caribbean pop-up BBQ on the Festival Headland tomorrow (Friday, June 23).

Hide Ad

From 12pm to 6pm (or whilst stock lasts), Turtle Bay’s head chef Collin Brown and his team will be handing out free jerk chicken wings and serving tasters of its signature rum cocktails to the sounds of laid back reggae beats.

The restaurant's general manager Adam Peel said: “It is a privilege to be part of the Turtle Bay family as we bring a taste of the Caribbean to Blackpool.

Turtle Bay’s head chef Collin Brown and his team will be handing out free jerk chicken wings and serving tasters of rum cocktails at a free pop-up BBQ event on the Festival Headland in Blackpool on Friday, June 23Turtle Bay’s head chef Collin Brown and his team will be handing out free jerk chicken wings and serving tasters of rum cocktails at a free pop-up BBQ event on the Festival Headland in Blackpool on Friday, June 23
Turtle Bay’s head chef Collin Brown and his team will be handing out free jerk chicken wings and serving tasters of rum cocktails at a free pop-up BBQ event on the Festival Headland in Blackpool on Friday, June 23

You can find out more on the free pop-up BBQ here.

"With under two weeks to go we’re all getting very excited to open the doors to our fantastic new home by the sea.

Hide Ad

"If you want to get a taste of things to come then join us this Friday (June 23) as we host our awesome pre-launch popup at the Headlands with samples of our jerk chicken wings and reggae rum punch!

"We’re busy prepping for that as well as opening our doors one week later on Friday, June 30 - we can’t wait to let the Caribbean good times roll!”

The Blackpool restaurant has Turtle Bay’s trademark beach-shack look and feel and the space has also been filled with an eclectic collection of brightly coloured artworks and muralsThe Blackpool restaurant has Turtle Bay’s trademark beach-shack look and feel and the space has also been filled with an eclectic collection of brightly coloured artworks and murals
The Blackpool restaurant has Turtle Bay’s trademark beach-shack look and feel and the space has also been filled with an eclectic collection of brightly coloured artworks and murals
Hide Ad

For more information and to book a table visit the Turtle Bay Blackpool website.

Turtle Bay will open its Blackpool restaurant in the newly-restored Forshaws Hotel in Talbot Square on Friday, June 30Turtle Bay will open its Blackpool restaurant in the newly-restored Forshaws Hotel in Talbot Square on Friday, June 30
Turtle Bay will open its Blackpool restaurant in the newly-restored Forshaws Hotel in Talbot Square on Friday, June 30
Related topics:Turtle BayCaribbeanBlackpool