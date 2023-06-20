The team will be giving the resort a taste of what to expect from the exciting new Caribbean restaurant and bar, ahead of next month’s opening.

What is the pop-up ‘Surfside to Seaside’ event?

Visitors will be able to relax and enjoy BBQ-cooked jerk chicken and tropical drinks, in specially-built beach huts with plenty of deck chairs and a stunning sea view.

Chef Collin Brown (Image: Turtle Bay)

It’s a chance to experience the magic of the Caribbean, right in front of the iconic Blackpool Tower.

When is Turtle Bay’s pop-up BBQ in Blackpool?

The event is this Friday (June 23), from 12 – 6pm on Blackpool Festival Headland.

What kind of food and drink are being served?

With the help of the master of Caribbean cooking, Turtle Bay’s Executive Chef, Collin Brown, the team will be slinging FREE sizzling samples of their famous jerk chicken wings, as well as serving tasters of signature cocktails from rum brand Cockspur.

How can I join the party?

To join in with the free celebrations, Turtle Bay fans simply need to head over to the Festival Headland by following the spicy BBQ aromas, laid back reggae beats, and the traditional Barbadian beach shack!

Get a sneak peak inside the new Turtle Bay restaurant

There’ll also be plenty of specially made Turtle Bay Tropical Rock being handed out, as Turtle Bay get into the spirit of their new home by the sea and pay tribute to Blackpool’s most iconic seaside treat. Fans who manage to get their hands on the rock will also be given sign-up access and the chance to secure an exclusive sneak preview of Turtle Bay Blackpool before its official opening on the ground floor of Forshaw’s Hotel in Talbot Square.

Free Caribbean treats for party-goers

The Turtle Bay team will be offering up FREE island-inspired treats all throughout the day, but once they’re gone, they’re gone.