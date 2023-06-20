News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Brian House Children’s Hospice set to open first charity superstore - here's a first look inside

Brian House Children’s Hospice is opening its very first charity superstore tomorrow (Wednesday).
By Jon Peake
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST

Here’s everything you need to know ...

The superstore is on Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, just a few doors down from the charity’s Trinity Hospice furniture shop, and will open at 10am on Wednesday.

Items sold will raise vital funds for Brian House, helping to care for the Fylde coast’s most fragile children.

Head of Retail, Paul Guest, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening another charity shop in Blackpool, supporting children’s hospice care for families in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre in a prime location in the town.

“All of our shops, whether they support Trinity Hospice or Brian House receive wonderful feedback from shoppers who love our high-quality and low prices, giving them the chance to buy excellent pre-loved items while supporting their local charity.

“This new superstore is a first for Brian House, and we’re really excited to be opening our doors and welcoming new supporters on Wednesday.”

While shopping for a bargain, visitors to the shop at the Woodman Centre are encouraged to donate their own good quality pre-loved items to help raise more money for local children’s hospice care.

See also: Blackpool memories: Gazette readers' best childhood memories of Blackpool

A shot of the new Brian House Superstore, which opens on Wednesday, June 21

1. The exterior of the new Brian House Superstore

A shot of the new Brian House Superstore, which opens on Wednesday, June 21 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Some of the clothes on sale at the charity superstore

2. Clothes show

Some of the clothes on sale at the charity superstore Photo: submit

Photo Sales
There are hundreds of items for sale at bargain prices

3. Garments galore

There are hundreds of items for sale at bargain prices Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Some of the items on sale at the Brian House Superstore

4. Shoes, handbags and more

Some of the items on sale at the Brian House Superstore Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Dress to impress - some of the garments on sale at the charity superstore

5. Take your pick

Dress to impress - some of the garments on sale at the charity superstore Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The superstore stocks a wide range of clothes, accessories, toys and much more

6. Aladdin's Cave

The superstore stocks a wide range of clothes, accessories, toys and much more Photo: submit

Photo Sales
There are lots of clothes for sale at bargain prices to set you up for the summer months

7. Get ready for summer

There are lots of clothes for sale at bargain prices to set you up for the summer months Photo: submit

Photo Sales
There's plenty to choose from if you are looking to add to your wardrobe and help charity at the same time

8. Bright colours

There's plenty to choose from if you are looking to add to your wardrobe and help charity at the same time Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:BlackpoolFylde