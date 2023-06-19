Blackpool is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, exciting attractions, piers, donkey rides and sandy beaches – to name just a few things!

The world-famous Pleasure Beach beckons thrill-seekers with its exhilarating rides, while the Tower offers panoramic views from the top and a dazzling circus, always alive with entertainment.

There are so many wonderful things to see and do in Blackpool we wanted to get your thoughts.

Youngsters enjoying the donkey rides on the beach at Blackpool in the summer of 1985

So we posed the question on our Facebook page – What’s your best ever childhood memory of Blackpool? And we got hundreds of responses.

Here’s a small selection of your best ever memories …

Sophie Choudhury

Watching Charlie Cairoli at the Tower Circus when I was 3yrs old.

Maureen Pimlott

The Children’s Dance held at the Tower every year.

Katrina Dodd

Going to the lost and found on the prom for a bickie not really lost but it worked every time!

Samantha Lee

My mum taking me on my first big roller coaster.

Shaz E Farmery

Loved the amusements, the Pleasure Beach, eating out, going on the boats in Stanley Park, going to the Zoo, and going to the Circus. Everything about Blackpool as a kid was great.

Delma Collins

Donkeys.

Kevin Todd

My Nana giving me a big jar of coins for the Pleasure Beach.

Nigel Lee

Being with my late father on the beach or in the Tower or in Stanley Park.

David Ashton

Beating Arsenal 3-2 in the FA cup after being 2-0 down. What a night!

Wayne Price

Going through the illuminations on the coach from the Catholic Club where my mum used to work.

Steven Halliwell

Radio 1 Roadshow outside The Sandcastle back in the day.

Teresa Clarke

When you could spend all day in the fun-house at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Lorraine Sandford

The smell and the noise of the Pleasure Beach as a kid. Many years ago when it was free to walk around even if you didn't have enough money for the rides.

Andrew Harker

Getting a train from Colne to Blackpool and spending all day on the Pleasure Beach and prom. It was magical and real madness as a kid.

Simon Durrant

Going crabbing on the boating pool at North Shore, then collecting empty pop bottles for a penny to buy ice cream.

Joanne Parkes

Being in Blackpool one day with my parents. Watching the elephants going for a bath in the sea.

Steve Bamford

Going to Olympia. What a treat! Going to the upper balcony to the car rides and the motorbike rides. After that a few of the one-armed-bandits on the way out. Happy, innocent by-gone days.

Jane Pearce-McNichol

Walking down Central Drive back to my Nan's house with my chips wrapped in newspaper.

Joseph Patrick Rogan

The Christmas Party for kids at the Central Club every year. Back in the day early 70s! A selection box plus 50p! Loaded for a day. Happy times at a busy working men’s club that will never be seen again.