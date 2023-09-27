There was glitz, glamour and pirates at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom at the weekend whengenerous guests raised a record-breaking £100,431 for Trinity Hospice.

Trinity’s Annual Fundraising Ball saw more than 530 hospice supporters enjoying music, dinner and dancing in the iconic ballroom with a moving speech and presentation from the family of a child who uses Brian House Children’s Hospice.

During the evening, guests were invited to take part in raffles and auctions to help raise money for the Bispham-based hospice, and 65 guests pledged to donate or fundraise enough money to collectively pay for a sculpture on the Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool art trail which comes to town next spring.

The evening was hosted by Coastal Radio’s Ged Mills, and included entertainment from The Brothers of Swing, The Ian Hooper Band and a special pirate guest with a treasure box full of charity (chocolate) gold coins.

Trinity’s Head of Fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: “We cannot believe how incredible our Annual Fundraising Ball was – resulting in the most amount of money ever raised through this event.

“A huge amount of work goes into planning our ball, but it’s the people on the night who make the biggest difference and we are so grateful to all of our guests for joining us and making the night so incredibly special.”

Linzi added: “That we were able to add another sculpture to our art trail because of the support in the ballroom at the weekend was the icing on the cake. We are really looking forward to visiting the Elmer sculpture supported by our friends at the ball on the art trail next spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A very big thank you to all of our guests, every supporter who donated prizes for our raffles and auctions, our host and entertainers throughout the night, our sponsors, the Submariners from HMS Triumph who volunteered during the day and night, and Campbell and Rowley for an amazing dinner.”