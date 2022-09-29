Trinity Hospice ball at Blackpool Tower Ballroom a Tower-ing success as it raises more than £86,000

The ball is the last of the hospice’s organised events to make its comeback following the pandemic, and supporters showed they were more than ready as they enjoyed a night full of entertainment and fundraising for hospice care across the Fylde coast.

A total of 560 guests were treated to a specially-crafted three course meal by Twelve Restaurant and musical entertainment by Brothers of Swing and The Deadbeats, and raised a total of £86,382 through a silent auction, a gala auction, prize balloons, a raffle and, new for this year, golden ticket chocolate boxes.

During the evening, which was hosted by radio presenter Ged Mills, ball-goers pledged to donate or raise enough to fund two full days of nursing care and support for Trinity’s dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House, as part of the gala auction.

The return of the Trinity Hospice fund-raising ball to the Tower Ballroom following the pandemic was an overwhelming success.

They also heard from special guest Donna Molyneux, a supporter of the hospice in memory of her husband, Greg, who died in 2020. With her friends fundraising as Electric Dreams in memory of Greg Johnson, she has generated more than £15,000.

Linzi Warburton, Trinity’s head of fundraising, said: “Once again, our annual fundraising ball was an amazing night in a fantastic venue full of incredibly generous supporters.

“The ball is the last of our events to return after Covid, and it was clear our supporters were ready to share an incredible evening in aid of our very special charity.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Donna bravely shared her story and we’re so grateful she was able to join us with her friends and family.

"Thanks also to the wonderful submariners from HMS Triumph who helped us through the day and night, and every single individual, business and organisation who donated some fantastic prizes to help us raise as much as possible for specialist hospice care for the Fylde coast.