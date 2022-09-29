Trinity Hospice ball at Blackpool Tower Ballroom a Tower-ing success as it raises more than £86,000
Trinity Hospice’s fund-raising ball generated more than £86,000 for the charity on its return to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.
The ball is the last of the hospice’s organised events to make its comeback following the pandemic, and supporters showed they were more than ready as they enjoyed a night full of entertainment and fundraising for hospice care across the Fylde coast.
A total of 560 guests were treated to a specially-crafted three course meal by Twelve Restaurant and musical entertainment by Brothers of Swing and The Deadbeats, and raised a total of £86,382 through a silent auction, a gala auction, prize balloons, a raffle and, new for this year, golden ticket chocolate boxes.
During the evening, which was hosted by radio presenter Ged Mills, ball-goers pledged to donate or raise enough to fund two full days of nursing care and support for Trinity’s dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House, as part of the gala auction.
Most Popular
-
1
Teenage boy, 16, punched and kicked in head by two people causing him to suffer broken jaw after he left school in Fleetwood
-
2
Ma Kelly’s thanks door staff for 'heroic bravery' in detaining machete-wielding thugs outside club
-
3
These are the five 'most dangerous' roads in Lancashire where new average speed cameras are being installed
Read More
They also heard from special guest Donna Molyneux, a supporter of the hospice in memory of her husband, Greg, who died in 2020. With her friends fundraising as Electric Dreams in memory of Greg Johnson, she has generated more than £15,000.
Linzi Warburton, Trinity’s head of fundraising, said: “Once again, our annual fundraising ball was an amazing night in a fantastic venue full of incredibly generous supporters.
“The ball is the last of our events to return after Covid, and it was clear our supporters were ready to share an incredible evening in aid of our very special charity.
“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Donna bravely shared her story and we’re so grateful she was able to join us with her friends and family.
"Thanks also to the wonderful submariners from HMS Triumph who helped us through the day and night, and every single individual, business and organisation who donated some fantastic prizes to help us raise as much as possible for specialist hospice care for the Fylde coast.
“We are overwhelmed with the amount raised at our ball, which truly is a testament to the generous people who choose to support us.”