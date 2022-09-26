The nurses are from Trinity’s Hospice at Home team, who work nights visiting people’s home helping them and their families when other health services are closed.

They have become known as the Night Striders after their efforts last year to walk the distance between Land’s End and John O’Groats during their off hours.

In January, they began their mammoth challenge to walk the distance of the longest stretch of land on earth uninterrupted by oceans or other significant barriers.

Trinity’s Hospice at Home team, Shirley Callighan, Sally Riedel and Sam Pacey, who are nearing the end of their Longest Way Challenge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It stretches from Cape Town in South Africa to Magadan in Russia and totals 21,808km (31,551 miles).

With just five weeks to go, the Night Striders have completed an incredible 11,722 miles and have less than 1,800 miles to go.

Healthcare assistant Sam Pacey said: “We’ve all been busy trying to get our miles in, and we really seem to be flying through. At the moment, we’re on track to finish in time – but it has been hard work.

“We’ve all been doing all sorts to get the miles in; we’ve enjoyed some lovely long walks in the nicer weather on top of our usual dog walks. But some of us have been cycling, swimming, rowing at the gym, playing football and even taking to the ski slopes to get the miles in.

Hospice at Home Night Striders Kirsty Clark and Sammie Eagle trek through mud as they clock some miles towards the Longest Way Challenge

“Not only are we covering the miles, but we’re getting fit too!

"We’re all so determined to achieve these miles, so when we’re not at work, we’re out and about as much as we can.

“We’ve done so well to get on track after Covid affected our start in January. We’re all so proud of ourselves.”

The team members taking part along with Sam are Mia Johnston, Shirley Callighan, Alice Jolliffe, Karen Greenough, Sarah Roberts, Julie Humphreys, Kirsty Clark, Michaella Burnett, Karen Marks, Lauren Maunder, Pam Swan, Sally Riedel, and Sammie Eagle.

The Night Striders formed in 2021 not only as a fundraising challenge but as a coping mechanism for the team that was affected by the pandemic.

As well as bringing in sponsorship for their Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge, the Night Striders found their time outdoors and away from work exactly what they needed after the pressures and demands brought by Covid-19.

Sam said: “At the time, getting the chance to walk in the fresh air and clear our heads made such a difference to all of us. And now it’s just something that we want to continue for our own mental health while supporting the incredible charity that we are proud to work for.

“We get to see first-hand how the money we are raising is used to support our patients – helping us to care for the people who desperately need us when everywhere else is closed.

“It really puts our work into perspective and reminds us how important people raising money for us in our community really are.”