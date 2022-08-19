Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malcolm Ratcliffe was a former Fleetwood councillor and well known community figure

Malcolm Ratcliffe, of Bold Street, was a Labour councillor for the town’s Warren ward for several years and was a founder of the town’s first Christmas lights committee.

He was previously involved with the organising of Fleetwood Transport Festival, known as Tram Sunday, and was a past secretary of Fleetwood Civic Society.

The former soldier died peacefully on Tuesday August 9 surrounded by his close family, at the Mariners Court Care Home, Fleetwood, following a long battle with ill health.

Malcolm Ratcliffe during his army career

His wife Joan said: “He was a soldier to the end, he fought hard to stay with his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

"Malcolm was always game for a laugh and enjoyed dressing up, you may have seen him as a chicken, landlady or a pirate at different events in the town.

"Football was his passion and he enjoyed watching Fleetwood Town Football Club in all weathers with his grandsons.”

Born in Failsworth, Manchester, Malcolm joined the army in 1960 as a boy soldier of 16 and then joined the 15th 19th The King's Royal Hussars and posted to Germany.

Throughout his career within the army he excelled at sports and briefly trialled with Coventry City under the management of Jimmy Hill, who disappointingly was unable to buy him out of the army.

Malcolm’s distinguished army career included taking part in the Canadian Army Trophy as part of NATO training, holding positions as a tank commander, gunnery Instructor and recruitment officer and service in Northern Ireland.

Malcolm met his wife Joan (nee Whiteside) in Gronant, North Wales and married in 1966 in Salford after a whirlwind holiday romance.

After retiring from the army in 1984 at the rank of Staff Sergeant, Malcolm moved to Fleetwood with Joan and they ran the Hussars Holiday Flats in Bold Street, for almost 30 years.

He leaves wife Joan, daughters Julia Mason, Gayle Ratcliffe and Ginny Evans and his son-in-laws, three grandchildren and his three surviving brothers.

The funeral will be held on Friday September 2 at 1.30pm at St Peter's Church, Lord Street, followed by committal at Fleetwood Cemetery on Beach Road.