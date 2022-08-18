Tributes to "completely magical" Blackpool teacher turned best-selling author Joseph Delaney
A Blackpool lecturer who went on to become a best-selling author has died aged 77.
Joseph Delaney was an English teacher at the Blackpool Sixth Form College, and helped start the Media and Film Studies Department before landing a deal with Random House Children's Books in 2004 for his first story, The Spook’s Apprentice.
He went on to write 12 more titles in his dark fantasy series, The Wardstone Chronicles, plus 17 other titles, predominantly set in the same world.
The books have now been translated into 30 languages and have sold more than 4.5 million copies.
In 2014, The Spook’s Apprentice was made into a movie called The Seventh Son starring Ben Barnes, Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges.
The Preston-born author died - after keeping his illness to himself - on August 16.
Tributes
Joe’s children Joanne, Paul and Stephen said: “His imagination was boundless, and he could have kept creating new and exciting stories for years to come. He enjoyed meeting fans throughout the world and hearing their thoughts on his books. We are very proud of what he achieved.
"There is a great deal of Dad in his writing, and we see that in every page. When we were young children, Dad would tell us very scary stories that should not have been told after dark! We are so fortunate to have those memories.
“He was a wonderful dad and a deeply caring man with an infectious sense of humour, especially after a glass of red wine.
"We hope that his books will inspire children and adults to create stories and live dreams of their own. That would have made him happy.”
"Completely magical”
Ruth Knowles, Publishing Director for Puffin said: “I was so proud to have been his editor for many years.
"It was frustrating at times – we would meet for a beer in Manchester and in response to my questions he would simply smile and remind me every time that he followed ‘The Bram Stoker’ method of writing (meaning nothing was ever planned or plotted in advance!) so I would have to wait for answers - but it was also of course completely magical as the creatures and characters from his worlds would slowly come into focus, journeying into brilliantly terrifying adventures.”