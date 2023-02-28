Stanley Bousfield, of North Drive in Anchorsholme, was awarded the rank of Chevalier in the French Legion of Honour in October 2016 for his role in defending France from the Nazis in the Battle of Normandy in 1944.

The prestigious award was issued by then French president François Hollande and commemorates bravery and selflessness for the benefit of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Stan – as he was known – did not think of himself a hero and was always modest about his wartime exploits.

Stanley Bousfield was modest about his wartime experiences - but wore his medals with pride

The great grandfather died on February 6 at the age of 97.

His funeral will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday March 8, at 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stan’s daughter’s Elizabeth Cleary said: “Dad was always very modest about his time in the war and never made a big deal about it.

Stanley Bousfield and wife Margaret

"He was involved in the invasion of the area they called Gold Beach and some of the lads had to swim ashore – and sadly a few of them never made it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dad used to what he did was nothing because he never even got his feet wet!”Stan signed up for the Royal Navy in 1943 when he was just 18.Recalling that time, he previously said: "I tried to sign up when I was 17 but they told me I had to wait."He served as a seaman in Operation Neptune’ - the D-Day landings, in which more than 425,000 troops were killed, wounded or went missing.The great-granddad-of-two said: "It was our job to carry radio equipment across the beach and set it up in a building that was occupied by the Nazis so we could send coded messages back to England. I was young and strong - and handsome - so it wasn’t too difficult for me!"

Stan, who was originally from Baildon in Yorkshire, moved to the Fylde coat in 1973 with wife Margaret and children, as he had landed a new job in town planning with Blackpool Council.

Sadly he lost Margaret in May last year but he leaves children Elizabeth, Ken and Kathy, five grandchildren an two great grandchildren.