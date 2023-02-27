Blackout Theatre Company will present the popular fantasy tale by CS Lewis on Saturday April 8, with a 2.30pm matinee performance and a show at 7.30pm as well.

The piece was one of seven novels in Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia, cleverly written books which included elements of religious allegory but also worked as fantasy for children.During the World War II bombings of London, four young siblings are sent to a country house to be safe. One day Lucy finds a wardrobe that transports her to a enchanted world called Narnia.

After coming back, she soon returns to Narnia with her brothers, Peter and Edmund, and her sister, Susan and join the magical lion, Aslan, in the fight against the evil White Witch.

Thornton Little Theatre