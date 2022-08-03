Clive Barley, from Lytham, was well known in the area for running many marathons and half-marathons for charity.

He was also a local ambassador for Cancer Research UK after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2003.

Clive’s wife Linda and daughters joined Lytham Hall parkrun as the group took a poignant moment to remember Clive at their latest event at the weekend – and they say his memory will live on in the hearts of many local runners.

Lytham Hall parkrun gathered to remember local volunteer Clive Barley at the '5k Your Way' at the weekend

The former Human Resources manager sadly died last month after a recent cancer diagnosis.

Kirsten Burnett, co-event director, said: "Clive was such a passionate campaigner who raised vast sums and gave his time so generously to cancer support and prevention, as well as encouraging people to get active and make friends through running.”

Clive was involved in the parkrun core volunteer team and he was instrumental in starting the junior parkrun event at Park View 4U.

He also set up a Wednesday morning run group and Park View 4U run group, which is popular with people of all ages, including many retired people.

Clive Barley, a parkrun volunteer and Cancer Research UK campaigner from Lytham, who died in July

Clive had campaigned for Cancer Research UK for many years after surviving bowel cancer, and was a key member of the local ‘5k Your Way’ group initiated by Ash Tree House Surgery in Kirkham.

The 5k Your Way is a support group which meets at parkrun on the last Saturday of each month and invites anyone affected by cancer – either personally or through friends and family - or working in cancer services to come together and run, walk, cheer on or volunteer at parkrun.

Kirsten added: “It felt really appropriate to come together in Clive’s memory at an event supporting people living with or beyond cancer.”

She encouraged anyone who would like to join parkrun to get involved.

She added: “parkrun itself is free for anyone to come along and is welcoming to everyone.

"We have lots of regulars who walk the 5k route. Just register at www.parkrun.org.uk and bring a barcode!”